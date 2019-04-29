See All Podiatrists in Glenside, PA
Overview

Dr. Gary Gordon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenside, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at Foot Health and Sports Medicine Center in Glenside, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary M. Gordon Dpm PC
    2285 Cross Rd, Glenside, PA 19038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gary Gordon, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689675449
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gordon works at Foot Health and Sports Medicine Center in Glenside, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

