Dr. Gary Gordon, DPM
Dr. Gary Gordon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenside, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Gary M. Gordon Dpm PC2285 Cross Rd, Glenside, PA 19038 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
I was on the University of Kansas track team years ago. Seeing doctors in Topeka and Kansas City, I had a nagging foot injury that never seemed to go away. I eventually was told to see Dr. Gordon by another doctor in New York City. Dr. Gordon was able to successfully diagnose my problem and remedy my situation. I highly recommend Dr. Gordon for his expertise and experience in sports medicine.
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.