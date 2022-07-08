Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Gordon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Oncology and Hematology800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 437-3312
-
2
Northwest Oncology and Hematology1555 Barrington Rd Ste 1200, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 885-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Dr. Gordon is very gentle-mannered, kind, and compassionate. He clearly makes sure when he answers a question that his answer is well-informed. If needed, he will briefly leave the exam room to research a question in his office. He takes time to address a patient’s concerns after thoroughly explaining a diagnosis and discussing treatment plans. His nurse, Monica, is fabulous. She is friendly and understanding and returns calls, usually in the same business day. During post-treatment appointments, Dr. Gordon asks about the patient’s overall health, which I appreciate.
About Dr. Gary Gordon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245291780
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.