Dr. Gary Goodnight, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Goodnight works at ENT Specialists of Abilene in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.