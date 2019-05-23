Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
Gary Goldstein, M.D.600 Somerdale Rd Ste 215, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Believes in reaching out to your care team/physicians surrounding your condition.
About Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1265593255
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
