Overview

Dr. Gary Goldenberg, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Goldenberg works at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.