Dr. Gary Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Goldberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY535 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just wanted to reply to the first very negative review on this list. I just want to say that my experience with Dr. Goldberg has been exactly the opposite of what that gentleman describes. I agree that the office wait can be longer than I like, but when I get in he is very caring and takes whatever time he needs with me. Bottom line, you have to take negative reviews with a grain of salt not know much about the reviewer.
About Dr. Gary Goldberg, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Armenian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.