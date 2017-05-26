Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Glickman, MD
Dr. Gary Glickman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Gary M. Glickman MD PC30 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-2500
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4200
Dr. Glickman very experienced and knowledgeable. I have seen him for years to make sure my retina is stable. (I had retinal detachment in the past.) Also, my sister also had retinal detachment in the past. Dr. Glickman operated on her and her eyes have been fine ever since.
About Dr. Gary Glickman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Glickman has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glickman speaks Chinese and Spanish.
