Dr. Gary Gilyard, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Gilyard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Gilyard works at
Locations
Spine Specialist of Michigan, Orthopedic Group32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 110, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 792-9496Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
DMC Sports Medicine - Warren28800 Ryan Rd Ste 280, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 575-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Insight Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilyard is an excellent surgeon. ACL repair over ten years ago, knee still going strong.
About Dr. Gary Gilyard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- George Washington University Orthopedic Surgery
- George Washington University General Surgery
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Wesleyan University Middletown Ct
Frequently Asked Questions
