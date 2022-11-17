Dr. Gary Gettenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gettenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gettenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Gettenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Gettenberg works at
Locations
NYU Langone Brooklyn Gastroenterology Associates1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 339-0391
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
TREMENDOUS DOCTOR WITH AN OUTSTANDING OFFICE STAFF. HAND PICKED AT ALL LEVELS.
About Dr. Gary Gettenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hebrew
- 1194795476
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gettenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gettenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gettenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gettenberg works at
Dr. Gettenberg has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gettenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gettenberg speaks Hebrew.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gettenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gettenberg.
