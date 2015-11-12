Overview

Dr. Gary Gardner, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Caldwell, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Us Army Med Corps.



Dr. Gardner works at Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists in Caldwell, TX with other offices in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.