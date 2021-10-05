Dr. Gary Ganiban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganiban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Ganiban, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Ganiban, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University, Philadelphia and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Eye Institute1995 W Nasa Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 722-4443
The Eye Institute for Medicine & Surgery-Rockledge150 South Woods Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 722-4443
Palm Bay Office5055 Babcock St NE Ste 101, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 722-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be happier nor more excited with the care Dr. Ganiban has given me. I'm 93 and had 6 injections over a period of 11 months and it looks like I need no more, at least for while as I have almost 2020 vision and no spots before my eyes. He is very thorough and makes sure he doesn't do more injections than necessary. He is truly my miracle doctor.
About Dr. Gary Ganiban, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1306837281
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center, Charity Hospital Of New Orleans, Lions Eye Center
- Jonas Friedenwald Ophthalmic Institute At Maryland General Hospital
- University Of Arizona - Tucson
- Hahnemann University, Philadelphia
- Bucknell University
