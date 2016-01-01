Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fruhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Fruhman works at
Locations
Northwell Health Center for Women's Health440 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 719-9348
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
