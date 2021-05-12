Dr. Gary Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 390-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been a patient of Dr. Gary Friedman's since 2000. We find Dr. Friedman to be an amazing, caring, outstanding doctor. He truly puts his patients first and always makes time to discuss their concerns. He is outstanding when it comes to cardiac intervention. He is also my cardiac doctor since 2005. We would highly recommend Dr. Friedman to all our family members and friends and have done so for years.
About Dr. Gary Friedman, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1518046333
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- NYU
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
