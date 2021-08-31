See All Podiatric Surgeons in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Gary Friedlander, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Friedlander, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. 

Dr. Friedlander works at Roadrunner Foot and Ankle in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roadrunner Foot and Ankle
    13660 N 94th Dr Ste A3, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 933-4645
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 31, 2021
    helped my daughter years ago am going back wont see anyone else
    CAROL MISONI — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Friedlander, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700848157
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • San Diego State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Friedlander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedlander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedlander works at Roadrunner Foot and Ankle in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Friedlander’s profile.

    Dr. Friedlander has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

