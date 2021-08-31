Overview

Dr. Gary Friedlander, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ.



Dr. Friedlander works at Roadrunner Foot and Ankle in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.