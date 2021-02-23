Dr. Gary Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Friedlander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC9420 Key West Ave Ste 420, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 258-9180
- 2 12435 Park Potomac Ave Ste 400, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (410) 546-2133
Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC2730 University Blvd W Ste 516, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 258-1919
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good. Very professional
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Dr. Friedlander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedlander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedlander has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlander.
