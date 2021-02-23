Overview

Dr. Gary Friedlander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Friedlander works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Rockville, MD with other offices in Potomac, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.