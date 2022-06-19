Dr. Gary Freeberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Freeberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Freeberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Freeberg works at
Locations
-
1
Nassau Chest Physicians PC643 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 798-1066
-
2
Dr. Michael Como233 E Shore Rd Ste 112, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeberg?
I have been a patient of Dr Freeberg for almost two decades. I am asthmatic and have had lung cancer. I have found him attentive, caring, and very good at stabilizing my asthma.
About Dr. Gary Freeberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326086208
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore U Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Internal Medicine
