Overview

Dr. Gary Fraley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Fraley works at Mercy Outpatient Surgery Center - Edmond I-35 in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.