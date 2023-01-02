Dr. Gary Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Foster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 634-2020
-
2
Gary J. Foster, MD3155 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
3
William A. Shachtman, MD1725 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
4
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Centerra6125 Sky Pond Dr, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
5
Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
6
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
7
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline2555 E 13th St Ste 225, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 221-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- ODS Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Superb doctor with great staff. Had cataract surgery on both eyes. Now see 20/20 near and far.
About Dr. Gary Foster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730185182
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
