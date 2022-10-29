Dr. Gary Flangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Flangas, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Flangas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Flangas works at
Locations
Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care8285 W Arby Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 737-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flangas?
Although always having back issues for years this year it progressed to a point of non functional. I could not walk or sit without extreme pain. After 5 months of numerous shots and therapy visits with pain management group my primary Doctor referred me to Dr. Flangas. It was a blessing. After consultation and review of MRI's Dr. Flangas suggested surgery. He was straight forward and explained risks and doubts but felt it was the only way to go. The surgery was scheduled in a very timely manner and was a success. Three months later I am mobile and getting better everyday. I am so grateful to Dr. Flangas for giving my active life back to me. I also have to give big kudos to his staff with special mention to Natalie and Theresa. They were so welcoming and helpful throughout the experience. The communication was excellent. Thank you!
About Dr. Gary Flangas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063594315
Education & Certifications
- University Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
- University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Sciences Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flangas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flangas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flangas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flangas has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flangas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flangas speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Flangas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flangas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flangas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flangas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.