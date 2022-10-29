See All Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Gary Flangas, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (92)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Flangas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Flangas works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-7753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Although always having back issues for years this year it progressed to a point of non functional. I could not walk or sit without extreme pain. After 5 months of numerous shots and therapy visits with pain management group my primary Doctor referred me to Dr. Flangas. It was a blessing. After consultation and review of MRI's Dr. Flangas suggested surgery. He was straight forward and explained risks and doubts but felt it was the only way to go. The surgery was scheduled in a very timely manner and was a success. Three months later I am mobile and getting better everyday. I am so grateful to Dr. Flangas for giving my active life back to me. I also have to give big kudos to his staff with special mention to Natalie and Theresa. They were so welcoming and helpful throughout the experience. The communication was excellent. Thank you!
    About Dr. Gary Flangas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063594315
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Gary Flangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flangas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flangas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flangas works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Flangas’s profile.

    Dr. Flangas has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flangas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Flangas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flangas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flangas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flangas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

