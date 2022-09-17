Dr. Gary Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Fish, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Fish, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Fish works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 691-3232Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
3
Texas Retina Associates - Plano1708 Coit Rd Ste 215, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-9222Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
4
Texas Retina Associates - Rockwall2380 S Goliad St Ste 120, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 722-4739Monday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
5
Texas Retina Associates - Arlington801 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-9625
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fish?
Dr. Fish is great because he listens to you, explains everything well and he knows what he's doing. He's pretty funny sometimes too!
About Dr. Gary Fish, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1588663389
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
- Bell Manhattan Va Hospital Nyu
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.