Dr. Gary Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Fink, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Fink, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Fink works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Articularis Healthcare Group Inc2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 548-8873
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fink?
I AM NOT A PATIENT, BUT WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF YOU ARE RELATED TO THE FINK FAMILY FROM WESTFIELD, MA. I WENT TO HIGH SCHOOL WITH HAROLD W. FINK IN WESTFIELD (CLASS 1950)… HE WOULD BE THE AGE OF YOUR PARENTS, AND POSSIBLY RLATED. I CURRENTLY LIVE IN IRMO, SC AND MOVED FROM MA IN 1976...WE ARE FRIENDS AND HE SPOKE OF HAVING RELATIVES IN SC., HE RESIDES IN RI CURRENTLY. I'M SURE H'D BE VERY PROUD IF THERE IS A CONNECTION.
About Dr. Gary Fink, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1699873885
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of Tennessee-Baptist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fink works at
Dr. Fink has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.