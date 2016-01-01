Dr. Gary Figiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Figiel, MD
Dr. Gary Figiel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Southeastern Geriatric Healthcare Group1301 Hightower Trl Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30350 Directions (404) 497-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265412860
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Figiel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figiel has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Psychosis and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Figiel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figiel.
