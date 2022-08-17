Dr. Gary Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Field, MD
Dr. Gary Field, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
It's clear that despite being incredibly busy, Dr. Field gives his patients his best, and works with them according to their individual needs. That said, he could improve in certain aspects related to showing empathy and using more effective communication techniques.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U MC
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field works at
Dr. Field has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
