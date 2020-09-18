Overview

Dr. Gary Fialk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Fialk works at The Urology Group - Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.