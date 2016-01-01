Dr. Felhandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary Felhandler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Felhandler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Felhandler works at
Locations
-
1
Monroe County Podiatry1092 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 243-5888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felhandler?
About Dr. Gary Felhandler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043499338
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felhandler works at
Dr. Felhandler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felhandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felhandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felhandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.