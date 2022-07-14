Dr. Gary Feldman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Feldman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Feldman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Bethesda6710A Rockledge Dr Ste 130, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 515-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feldman has been nothing but amazing. He managed to fix my botched foot from a previous surgery and correct a really really really bad bunion. I had zero pain post op. He is professional, calming and quite simply put a genius in my opinion. I will recommend him to anyone who has a foot issue.
About Dr. Gary Feldman, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891717377
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.