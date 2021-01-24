Overview

Dr. Gary Feldman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Feldman works at Pacific Arthritis Care Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.