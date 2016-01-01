Overview

Dr. Gary Feldman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Feldman Medical Group in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.