Dr. Gary Feinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Feinberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Locations
Gary M. Feinberg, M.D., F.A.C.S.4646 Brockton Ave Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 788-1447Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great dr
About Dr. Gary Feinberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinberg speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
