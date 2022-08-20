Dr. Gary Fazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Fazio, MD
Dr. Gary Fazio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Muenster Memorial Hospital, North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Denton Heart Group P.A.3333 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 382-8080
Baylor Scott and White Cardiovascular Consultants3341 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (469) 814-4475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Denton3315 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 171, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 320-2188
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Denton2801 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (469) 814-3278
- Muenster Memorial Hospital
- North Texas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
I appreciate knowing this Dr and the care his staff gave me during my stent and after
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
