Dr. Gary Fahrenbach, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Fahrenbach works at North Branch Dermatology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.