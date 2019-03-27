See All Pediatricians in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gary Emmett, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Emmett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Emmett works at Nemours Children's Health, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Physician Associates Jefferson Faculty Peds Dupont Childrens Health Prog
    833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 27, 2019
Doctors really do Care! “Doctors really do Care! I had a wonderful experience when coming in to Doctors Care! The staff was incredibly friendly and professional. I highly recommend a visit to Doctors Care!”
— Mar 27, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gary Emmett, MD
About Dr. Gary Emmett, MD

  Pediatrics
  47 years of experience
  English, Tamil
  1639257892
Education & Certifications

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Emmett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Emmett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Emmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Emmett works at Nemours Children's Health, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Emmett’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

