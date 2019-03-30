Dr. Gary Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Emerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Emerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 901 E Cheves St Ste 300, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 669-1264
-
2
Mcleod Obgyn Associates101 William H Johnson St Ste 500, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hes a great Dr and hes Actully on call Monday so he may be delivering my first baby
About Dr. Gary Emerson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770556169
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
