Overview

Dr. Gary Elkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Elkin works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.