Dr. Gary Edelstein, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Edelstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Edelstein works at Pediatrics in New York, NY.

Locations

    Pediatrics
    125 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinworm
Rash
Ringworm
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Jul 27, 2020
    Great pediatrician. Very happy we were referred to him.
    Jarred A — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Gary Edelstein, MD

    Pediatrics
    33 years of experience
    English
    1326037862
    Education & Certifications

    Babies Hospital
    Babies Hospital
    Presby Hosp-Babies Hosp
    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

