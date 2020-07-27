Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Edelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Edelstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatrics125 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great pediatrician. Very happy we were referred to him.
About Dr. Gary Edelstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326037862
Education & Certifications
- Babies Hospital
- Babies Hospital
- Presby Hosp-Babies Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
