Overview

Dr. Gary Easterling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Easterling works at ALL CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.