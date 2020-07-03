See All Vascular Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Vascular Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Earle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Earle works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 502, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gary Earle, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316908452
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med University SC
Internship
  • Med University SC
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Board Certifications
  • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Earle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Earle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Earle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Earle works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Earle’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Earle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

