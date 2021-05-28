Dr. Gary Dykstra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dykstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dykstra, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Dykstra, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and Pawhuska Hospital.
Dr. Dykstra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart and Vascular Center Bartlesville3460 E Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 332-3600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cancer Center of Kansas P.A.800 W Laurel St, Independence, KS 67301 Directions (918) 332-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
- Pawhuska Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dykstra?
It was my first time to see a cardiologist . Dr. Dykstra was patient and caring.
About Dr. Gary Dykstra, DO
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033172192
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dykstra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dykstra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dykstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dykstra works at
Dr. Dykstra has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dykstra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dykstra speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykstra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dykstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dykstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.