Overview

Dr. Gary Dykstra, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and Pawhuska Hospital.



Dr. Dykstra works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart and Vascular Center Bartlesville in Bartlesville, OK with other offices in Independence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.