Dr. Gary Dworkin, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Gary Dworkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Dworkin works at Vein Specialists of Tampa, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Specialists of Tampa
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 374-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851365662
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Virginia
    • Med College Of Ohio
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
