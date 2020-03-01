Dr. Gary Dworkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dworkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dworkin, MD
Dr. Gary Dworkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Vein Specialists of Tampa2835 W De Leon St Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 374-9002
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
My experience with Dr. Dworkin was wonderful. If you need spider vein treatment he is the doctor. He thoroughly explained the procedure and what to expect. His staff is friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Medical College of Virginia
- Med College Of Ohio
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Dworkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dworkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dworkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dworkin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dworkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dworkin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dworkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dworkin.
