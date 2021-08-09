Dr. Gary Dunlap, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dunlap, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Dunlap, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Kettering, OH. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Wyoming St, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 253-6741
2
Gary A Dunlap DO2640 Saint Charles Ave Ste B, Dayton, OH 45410 Directions (937) 253-6741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was among some of his first patients, and doctored with him for years, I have not been happy with any of the doctors, since leaving his care, he saved me from two major surgeries. I will always be great-full for the care, that I received.
About Dr. Gary Dunlap, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English
- 1467564237
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
