Overview

Dr. Gary Dunetz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Dunetz works at New England Urology in Nashua, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.