Dr. Gary Drizin, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Drizin works at CritAcuity Medical Group in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.