Dr. Gary Drizin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Drizin, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Drizin works at
Locations
CritAcuity Medical Group325 W Germantown Pike Ste 301, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 275-2446
Montgomery Cnty Pul/Slp Cnsltnt609 W Germantown Pike Ste 210, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 275-2446
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drizin took time to explain my condition, how he was going to treat it, why he chose the plan of action, and went over xrays and scans. He was thorough, kind, and encouraging on this my first visit. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Gary Drizin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700848140
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
