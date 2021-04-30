See All Plastic Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Gary Donath, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Donath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Donath works at Vaginal and Pelvic Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hinds Medical Group A Professional Corp.
    2 James Way Ste 109, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-6000
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 30, 2021
    Fantastic results. Great bedside manner. I had a tummy tuck and lipo, 17 years ago. I trust Dr. Donath to do any procedure, with great results.
    Eva — Apr 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gary Donath, MD
    About Dr. Gary Donath, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063589059
    Education & Certifications

    • Calif Pacific Med Center
    Residency
    • University PA
    Internship
    • University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Donath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donath works at Vaginal and Pelvic Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Donath’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Donath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

