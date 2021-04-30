Dr. Gary Donath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Donath, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Donath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hinds Medical Group A Professional Corp.2 James Way Ste 109, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 544-6000Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic results. Great bedside manner. I had a tummy tuck and lipo, 17 years ago. I trust Dr. Donath to do any procedure, with great results.
About Dr. Gary Donath, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific Med Center
- University PA
- University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane U
