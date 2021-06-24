Overview

Dr. Gary Dines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.