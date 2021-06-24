Dr. Gary Dines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Dines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21600 Highway 99 Ste 100, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 771-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dines and his team were exceptional for a colonoscopy and then a surgery I had in 2019. The knowledge he has is unmatched and his professionalism in dealing with a "scary" thing was very appreciated. It's possible his expertise saved my life, I'm forever grateful to he and his team.
About Dr. Gary Dines, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831110451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
