Dr. Gary Dilla, MD

Pain Medicine
2 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Dilla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Dilla works at Center for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation PC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation PC
    1331 N 7th St Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 03, 2020
    I visited Dr. Dilla today, I haven’t received his assessment of my medical condition due to an accident at work where I was placed on workman’s comp back in December. Had my IME & will be leaving a review when I get results in couple of weeks or so. He came in with a Big smile introduced himself & did a very professional evaluation of my back & asked me a series of questions & at no time was he “ rude or disrespectful “ was a happy individual who loves what he does, he explained what he was doing & performed his job with complete professionalism , he is the type of guy I wouldn’t mind inviting he & his family over for a BBQ, what I witnessed today was a really good dude that just happens to be a Dr.
    Lyman — Apr 03, 2020
    About Dr. Gary Dilla, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114920675
    Education & Certifications

    • U Pittsburgh Mc
    • UPMC Mercy
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Dilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dilla works at Center for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dilla’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

