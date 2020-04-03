Dr. Gary Dilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dilla, MD
Dr. Gary Dilla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Center for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation PC1331 N 7th St Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I visited Dr. Dilla today, I haven’t received his assessment of my medical condition due to an accident at work where I was placed on workman’s comp back in December. Had my IME & will be leaving a review when I get results in couple of weeks or so. He came in with a Big smile introduced himself & did a very professional evaluation of my back & asked me a series of questions & at no time was he “ rude or disrespectful “ was a happy individual who loves what he does, he explained what he was doing & performed his job with complete professionalism , he is the type of guy I wouldn’t mind inviting he & his family over for a BBQ, what I witnessed today was a really good dude that just happens to be a Dr.
About Dr. Gary Dilla, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114920675
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Mc
- UPMC Mercy
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Dilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilla.
