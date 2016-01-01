Overview

Dr. Gary Dicanio, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Grove, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Dicanio works at Alexios Apazidis, M.D., PC in Lake Grove, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.