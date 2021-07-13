Overview

Dr. Gary Cushing, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Cushing works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.