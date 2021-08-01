Dr. Gary Crump, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crump is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Crump, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Crump, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Locations
Rheumatology Associates3430 Newburg Rd Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 893-3963
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I am a huge fan of Dr. Crump. I’ve been a pt here for about 4 years. I have several autoimmune issues, including RA & PsA. I see a lot of doctors, and Dr. Crump is one of my favorites. I’ve never felt rushed, he will explain things very thoroughly... in layman’s terms, is honest and straightforward, he will keep things in a real prospective manner while still being compassionate in treatment. He treats you as an individual person and not just a number. Will listen to any concerns, input, or questions you may have. I have full trust in that he cares about his patients on a human level. I Highly recommend Dr. Crump or Robin Hiser, NP in this practice.
About Dr. Gary Crump, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285709386
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
