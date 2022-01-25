Dr. Critser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Critser, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Critser, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Critser works at
Locations
-
1
Rendoll Concepcion M.d Inc.1885 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 226-7107
-
2
Gary M. Critser D.O.540 E Herndon Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 226-7107
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Critser?
I love Dr Critser, he shows he cares about his patients.
About Dr. Gary Critser, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1154392892
Education & Certifications
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Rio Hondo Hosp
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Critser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Critser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Critser works at
Dr. Critser speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Critser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Critser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Critser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Critser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.