Overview

Dr. Gary Crabtree, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Crabtree works at Gary Crabtree, MD in Walla Walla, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Facial Fracture and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.