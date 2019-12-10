Dr. Gary Crabtree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Crabtree, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Crabtree, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Crabtree works at
Locations
Gary Crabtree, MD1125 S 2nd Ave Ste B, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 525-2333
Gary Crabtree MD1017 S 2nd Ave Ste 4, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 529-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and genuinely cares about his patients. Did not feel rushed. We would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Gary Crabtree, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336124361
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- Univ Of Mo
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
